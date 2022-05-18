Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $5.88 Million Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,281 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IYJ traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,930 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

