Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,467 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.46. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

