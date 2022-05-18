Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,216 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 436,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,306,262. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

