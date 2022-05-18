Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 5,802 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 817,972 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after acquiring an additional 585,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.35. 22,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

