Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ForgeRock, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ForgeRock in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). William Blair also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FORG. Mizuho cut their target price on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

NYSE FORG opened at $17.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $19,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $4,088,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

