Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

HBM stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.07. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Condire Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,250,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.