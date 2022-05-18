Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,226,000 after purchasing an additional 950,763 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,484,000 after acquiring an additional 377,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,947,000 after acquiring an additional 353,886 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 778,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,417,000 after acquiring an additional 266,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,284,000 after acquiring an additional 256,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNX stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.