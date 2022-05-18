Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 127,055 Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,055 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 97,671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 93,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.