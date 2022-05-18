Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 16,572 Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in IRIDEX were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRIX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the third quarter worth $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 35.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRIX opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. IRIDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.23.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

