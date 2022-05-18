Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 21,911 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.99% of inTEST worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of inTEST by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 671,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 68,397 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 173.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 28.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews purchased 9,235 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $62,705.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST Co. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

