Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 458,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Profire Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

PFIE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Dawson James increased their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Shares of PFIE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

