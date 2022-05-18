Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.10% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $899.43 million, a P/E ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $236,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,452 over the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

