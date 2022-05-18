Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.63% of Aware worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWRE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aware by 29,444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aware by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aware by 11.9% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aware by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

AWRE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. Aware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,759.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

