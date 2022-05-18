Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,513 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Flexible Solutions International were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

FSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

