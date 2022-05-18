Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $950.54.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $747.18 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $935.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $976.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

