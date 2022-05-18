Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 7,453 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.81% of Travelzoo worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $95,682.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $39,815.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 337,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,571 in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TZOO opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $92.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.47.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

