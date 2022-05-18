Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,898 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Tripadvisor (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.