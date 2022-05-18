Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on WWW. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.