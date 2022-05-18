Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $13,257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 55.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.95 million, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

