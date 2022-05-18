EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Stock Price Up 29.4%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 29.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 12,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.
EV Biologics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YECO)
