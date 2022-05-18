EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Stock Price Up 29.4%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 29.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 12,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 2,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

Get EV Biologics alerts:

EV Biologics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YECO)

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.