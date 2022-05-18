Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Update

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Evergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,945 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. 988,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.