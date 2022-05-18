Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $90.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 952,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.88.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $902,881. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.