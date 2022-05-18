Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. 304,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.