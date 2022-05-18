Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 870 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 20.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.56 and a 200 day moving average of $227.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

