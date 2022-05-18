Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.15 and a 1-year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

