Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 44.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

