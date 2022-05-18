Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period.

NYSE HYT opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

