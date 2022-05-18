Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,118 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,867,000 after buying an additional 329,904 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 307,768 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 1,219,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 269,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,544,000 after acquiring an additional 244,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

