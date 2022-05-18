Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $326,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50.

