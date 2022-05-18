Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $375,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $153.69 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

