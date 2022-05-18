Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,045,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $55.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88.

