Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 79,870 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,870 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after buying an additional 180,439 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,909,000 after buying an additional 62,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 33.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,611,000 after buying an additional 644,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NYSE LW opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

