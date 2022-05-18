Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $345,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $62.17 and a one year high of $94.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

