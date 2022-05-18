Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of -142.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

