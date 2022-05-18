F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 153,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Shares of FSTX stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. 249,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,695. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.86. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

