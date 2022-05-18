Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of FPI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 566,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,671. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $730.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

