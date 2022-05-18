Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Gap Down to $23.73

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.73, but opened at $22.68. Fate Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 9,044 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,104,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,277,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $190,686,000. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,540,000 after buying an additional 1,581,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,191,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after buying an additional 762,832 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

