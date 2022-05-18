FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 18 Per Share

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FDM stock opened at GBX 943 ($11.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,002.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,074.37. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 800 ($9.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.01).

FDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.67) price objective on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In other FDM Group news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown acquired 3,294 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 973 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £32,050.62 ($39,510.13).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

