Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-$6.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.28. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

