Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $274,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.20.

NYSE RACE opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.95 and a 200-day moving average of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

