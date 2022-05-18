Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lowered by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.96.

FIS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.87. 29,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,381. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

