Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 872,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 678,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $77,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 43,977 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 163,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRGI traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,662. The company has a market capitalization of $181.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.07. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

