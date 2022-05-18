Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.08

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.08 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 104,311 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The company has a market capitalization of £21.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.07.

In other news, insider Richard Gibbs acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,654.83). Also, insider Jonathan Neale acquired 199,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987 ($24,638.81).

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and critical communications market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an e-band transceiver module; Cerus, a power amplifier for long range e-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

