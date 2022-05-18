Financial Comparison: Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) versus USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III N/A -130.43% 3.49% USANA Health Sciences 9.41% 27.04% 18.67%

58.5% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and USANA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.19 billion 1.16 $116.50 million $5.41 13.27

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and USANA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A USANA Health Sciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.90%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to acquire and operate a business in the consumer and consumer-related products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine for research in the field of traditional Chinese medicine; and National Sports Training Bureau. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

