Financial Contrast: argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) vs. TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) and TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get argenx alerts:

This table compares argenx and TC Biopharm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $539.42 million 30.93 -$408.27 million ($11.54) -26.96 TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TC Biopharm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and TC Biopharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -147.47% -32.54% -29.44% TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for argenx and TC Biopharm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 1 16 1 3.00 TC Biopharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

argenx currently has a consensus target price of $360.94, indicating a potential upside of 16.01%. Given argenx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe argenx is more favorable than TC Biopharm.

Summary

argenx beats TC Biopharm on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study. The company is also developing immunology innovation programs, including cusatuzumab for hematological cancer, as well as high risk MDS; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; and ARGX-120 to treat autoimmune diseases. In addition, its partnered product candidates include ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the MET receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

TC Biopharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its products pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19; TCB009 for the GI-tract cancer treatment; and TCB005/TCB006 that are allogeneic co-stimulatory GD-T CAR pre-clinical drug candidates would target antigens expressed on various solid tumor types. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.