FintruX Network (FTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $324.00

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $706,285.69 and $324.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

