FIO Protocol Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.21 million and $33.65 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000241 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000285 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001369 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 790,957,179 coins and its circulating supply is 494,592,169 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.