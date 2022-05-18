First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director Acquires $15,837.26 in Stock

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 587 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,837.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $661,873.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Scott Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Richard Scott Johnson acquired 4,413 shares of First Community Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,018.61.

Shares of FCBC opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $462.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 32.98%. Equities analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCBC shares. Piper Sandler lowered First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2,163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.