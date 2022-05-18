First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIN. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,267,000 over the last three months. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

