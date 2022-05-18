First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.21. First Financial posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THFF. StockNews.com raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of First Financial stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 76,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.67. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Financial by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

